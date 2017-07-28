CFL 11 takes place on August 5th featuring the return of Mac Danzig, Miesha Tate appearance

California Fight League returns on August 5th, 2017 with CFL 11 at Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto featuring the MMA return of former UFC fighter Mac Danzig. Plus a special Meet & Greet with Miesha Tate.

Originally set to take place on July 22nd, 2017, the California Fight League was forced to postpone CFL 11 due to a fire at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds. Fans who purchased tickets for CFL 11 on July 22nd will have their tickets honored at the August 5th event.

In the main event, former UFC fighter Mac Danzig (MMA Record: 21-12-1) makes his return to MMA to compete for the CFL Jr. Welterweight Championship against KOTC veteran Joe Condon (MMA Record: 13-10).

Danzig’s previous fight took place on December 14th, 2013 at UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Benavidez 2 where he was defeated by Joe Lauzon by Unanimous Decision. During his UFC career, Danzig racked up three Fight of the Night bonuses, and one Knockout of the Night. Danzig is also a former King of the Cage Lightweight Champion.

His opponent, Joe Condon, will go into this bout having won his previous fight against Quinton McCottrell on October 22nd, 2016 via submission. Throughout his career, Condon has competed for organizations such as the World Series of Fighting, King of the Cage, BAMMA USA, and California Xtreme Fighting.

CFL 11 will also feature a bout for the vacant CFL Heavyweight Championship as Tony “Kryptonite” Lopez (MMA Record: 53-25) is set to take on Jason Walraven (MMA Record: 8-6). Other announced fights set to take place at CFL 11 include Travis Williams vs. Dearmie Street, Sean Johnson vs. CJ Leveque, Eric Steans, Jr. vs. Brian Del Rosario, George Garcia vs. Carlos Puentes, and more.

CFL 11 will also feature a special Meet & Greet with former UFC and Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

CFl 11 takes place on August 5th, 2017 at Adelanto Stadium and will be streamed live on the Fite TV app. Adelanto Stadium is located at 12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto, CA.

For more information about CFL 11, visit the official CFL website and the California Fight League Facebook Page.

