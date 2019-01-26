Bellator – 26 January 2019 – Quick Results

Ryan Bader defeated Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Also on the card, Henry Corrales defeated Aaron Pico, and Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger) defeated J.W. Kiser in his professional MMA debut. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader

January 26th, 2019

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelims

Desmond Torres (MMA Record: 5-1) defeated Steve Ramirez (MMA Record: 6-3) via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 4:21 of Round 1. Torres improves to 6-1. Ramirez improves to 6-4.

Craig Plaskett (MMA Record: 3-3) defeated Ian Butler (MMA Record: 4-5) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Plaskett improves to 4-3. Butler falls to 4-6.

Ryan Lilley (MMA Record: 9-4) defeated James Barnes (MMA Record: 11-5) via KO (Head Kick) at 1:30 of Round 1. Lilley improves to 10-4. Barnes falls to 11-6.

Jay Jay Wilson (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Tyler Beneke (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:31 of Round 1. Wilson climbs to 2-0. Beneke falls to 0-1.

Art Rivas (MMA Record: 5-2) defeated Sean Johnson (MMA Record: 4-1 (1 NC)) via TKO (Strikes) at 4:30 of Round 1. Rivas improves to 6-2. Johnson falls to 4-2 (1 NC).

Weber Almeida (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Odan Ruiz (MMA Record: 1-0) via TKO (Punch) at 3:04 of Round 1. Almeida climbs to 2-0. Ruiz falls to 1-1.

Jesse Roberts (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated A.J. Agazarm (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). Roberts climbs to 1-0. Agazarm falls to 0-1.

Thor Skancke (MMA Record: 10-8-1) defeated Jesse Merrit (MMA Record; 5-4) via Technical Submission (North-South Choke) at 4:26 of Round 1. Skancke improves to 11-8-1. Merrit falls to 5-5.

Main Card

Adel Altamimi (MMA Record: 7-5) defeated Brandon McMahan (MMA Record: 5-6) via Submission (Armbar) at 1:16 of Round 1. Altamimi improves to 8-5. McMahan falls to 5-7.

Juan Archuleta (MMA Record: 21-1) defeated Ricky Bandejas (MMA Record: 11-1) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Archuleta improves to 22-1. Bandejas falls to 11-2.

Jake Hager (former WWE performer Jack Swagger) (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated J.W. Kiser (MMA Record: 1-1) via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 2:09 of Round 1. Hager climbs to 1-0. Kiser falls to 1-2.

Henry Corrales (MMA Record: 16-3) defeated Aaron Pico (MMA Record: 4-1) via KO (Punch) at 1:07 of Round 1. Corrales improves to 17-3. Pico falls to 4-2.

Ryan Bader (MMA Record: 26-5) defeated Fedor Emelianenko (MMA Record: 38-5) via KO (Punch) at 0:35 of Round 1 in the finals of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand Prix and to become the new Bellator MMA Heavyweight Champion. Bader improves to 27-5. Emelianenko falls to 38-6.

Postlims

David Pacheco (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Jorge Juarez (MMA Record; 3-0) via T.K.O. (Strikes). Pacheco climbs to 1-0. Juarez falls to 3-1.

Osman Diaz (MMA Record: 2-1) defeated Christopher Reyes (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1. Diaz improves to 3-1. Reyes falls to 0-1.