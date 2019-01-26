AWS – 26 January 2019 – Results

Mercedes Martinez defeated Tyler Bateman to win the AWS Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AWS’ January 26 event in South Gate. Click for full results.



Alternative Wrestling Show

Break Time is Over

January 26, 2019

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Heather Monroe over Viva Van via Michinoku Driver. [7’48]

Jordynne Grace over Suede Thompson via modified Michinoku Driver. [4’13]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) and Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy to become number one contender for the AWS Tag Team Championship. [11’42]

Dom Kubrick over Dickey Mayer via reverse STO. [6’18]

Ruby Raze & Vipress over Karissa Rivera & Kiera Hogan. [6’01]

Jake Atlas over Matt Cross via roll up. [11’28]

Piloto Suicida, Acero Dorado Jr., Dr. Maldad, & Watts over Andy Brown, Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), & Lucas Riley. [13’19]

Cheerleader Melissa over Shotzi Blackheart via submission to retain the AWS Women’s Championship. [9’37]

Douglas James over Mike Camden via bridge to retain the AWS Lightweight Championship. [6’34]

Mercedes Martinez over Tyler Bateman via submission to win the AWS Heavyweight Championship. [16’50]