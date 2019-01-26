LA Lucha – 26 January 2019 – Results

Chris Bey defeated Matt Vandagriff in the main event of LA Lucha’s January 26th show in Huntington Park. Click for full results.

LA Lucha
Episode III
January 26, 2019
Inoki Dojo
Huntington Park, CA

Adriel Noctis over Shaggy McLovin.

1 Percent (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) over Adrian Quest & Daniel Moon to retain the FSW Tag Team Championship.

Super Beetle over Ty Ray, Dusk, Cody Devine, Alan Almos, and B Minus.

Funnybone over Danny Limelight.

Damian Drake over Owen Travers to retain the FSW No Limits Championship.

Super Panda over Koto Hiro in a cane on a pole match.

Chris Bey over Matt Vandagriff.

