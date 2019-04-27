LA Lucha – 26 April 2019 – Results

Chris Bey defeated Jake Atlas in a first round match of the Limitless tournament at LA Lucha’s April 26 event in Huntington Park. Click for full results from the event.
LA Lucha
Limitless Night 1
April 26, 2019
Inoki Dojo
Huntington Park, CA
Danny Limelight over Manny Mars, Fidel Bravo, and Koto Hiro to retain the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship.
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Eli Everfly over Suede Thompson.
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Funnybone over Ice Williams.
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Douglas James over Lucas Riley
Delilah Doom over Joey Ryan
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Adam Brooks over Owen Travers.
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Jakob Austin Young over Adrian Quest
Bonus Boys (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) over The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates).
Limitless Tournament – Round 1
Chris Bey over Jake Atlas.
Credit: Shawn Scoville
