LA Lucha – 26 April 2019 – Results

Chris Bey defeated Jake Atlas in a first round match of the Limitless tournament at LA Lucha’s April 26 event in Huntington Park. Click for full results from the event.

LA Lucha

Limitless Night 1

April 26, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Danny Limelight over Manny Mars, Fidel Bravo, and Koto Hiro to retain the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship.

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Eli Everfly over Suede Thompson.

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Funnybone over Ice Williams.

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Douglas James over Lucas Riley

Delilah Doom over Joey Ryan

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Adam Brooks over Owen Travers.

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Jakob Austin Young over Adrian Quest

Bonus Boys (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) over The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates).

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Chris Bey over Jake Atlas.

Credit: Shawn Scoville