Combate 35: Reinas – 26 April 2019 – Results

Melissa Martinez defeated Caroline Gallardo in the featured televised main event bout of Combate Americas’ Combate 35: Reinas in Los Angeles, CA. Also on the card, Jose Estrada defeated Adrian Guzman. Click for results and news on Tito Ortiz.

Combate Americas

Combate 35: Reinas

April 26th, 2019

Galen Center

Los Angeles, CA

*All professional bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts were sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO). Judges at cageside for the event were Jackie Denkin, Ron McCarthy, and Chris Crail.*

Early Prelim Bouts



Amateur Bouts

Lucero Acosta defeated Nancy Nava via T.K.O. (Punches) at 0:51 of Round 1.

Sidney Trillo defeated Destiny Sarran via K.O. (Head Kick) at 0:28 of Round 2.

Professional Bouts

Jesse Strader (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Michael Jackson (MMA Record: 1-3) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2. Strader climbs to 4-1. Jackson falls to 1-4.

Prelim Bouts (Streamed live on DAZN and Facebook Watch)

Michael Reyes (MMA Record: 5-4, 1 NC) defeated Oscar Suarez (MMA Record: 4-2) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:23 of Round 2. Reyes improves to 6-4, 1 NC. Suarez falls to 4-3.

Jose Estrada (MMA Record: 5-2) defeated Adrian Guzman (MMA Record: 4-0) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:30 of Round 2. Estrada improves to 6-2. Guzman falls to 4-1.

Main Card Bouts (Broadcast live on Univision, Univision Deportes, and streamed live on DAZN)

Melissa Martinez (MMA Record: 5-0) defeated Caroline Gallardo (MMA Record: 3-2) via K.O. (Knee and Punches) at 0:50 of Round 2. Martinez climbs to 6-0. Gallardo falls to 3-3.

¡Revive el nocaut de Melissa Martínez en lo que fue su sexta victoria consecutiva! #CombateReinas pic.twitter.com/qLDBaN9NWx — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) April 27, 2019

Gloria Bravo (MMA Record: 4-4) defeated Paulina Granados (MMA Record: 4-3) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Bravo improves to 5-4. Granados falls to 4-4.

Kyra Batara (MMA Record: 7-4) defeated Francis Hernandez (MMA Record: 3-3) via Submission (Armbar) at 2:55 of Round 2. Batara improves to 8-4. Hernandez falls to 3-4.

Postlim Bout (Broadcast live on Univision, Univision Deportes, and streamed live on DAZN)

Erick Gonzalez (MMA Record: 9-3) defeated Won Sik Park (MMA Record: 14-7-1, 1 NC) via T.K.O. (Ground and Pound) at 2:25) of Round 2. Gonzalez improves to 10-3. Park falls to 14-8-1, 1 NC.

Postlim Bout

Yasmine Jauregui (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Daniela Espinosa (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via K.O. at 0:13 of Round 1.

