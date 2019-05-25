CFFC 75 – 25 May 2019 – Quick Results

Miranda Granger defeated Heloisa Azevedo to become the CFFC Women’s Strawweight Champion in the main event of CFFC 75 in Coachella, CA. Also on the card, Jordan Winski defeated Terrion Ware. Click for results.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships

CFFC 75 Weigh-Ins

May 25th, 2019

Spotlight 29 Casino

Coachella, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).

Prelim Bouts (Streamed on Facebook Live)

Amateur Bouts

Ambar De La Herran defeated Nataliya Kharkavaya via Unanimous Decision.

Zach Tenorio defeated Brandon Aviles via Unanimous Decision.

Professional Bout

Heber Castillo (MMA Record: 3-3) defeated Hunter Clagett (MMA Record: 1-2) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:17 of Round 2. Castillo improves to 4-3. Clagett falls to 1-3.

Main Card Bouts (Streamed live on UFC Fight Pass)

Danny Silva (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Johnny Soto (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via T.K.O. (Referee Stoppage) at 4:13 of Round 2. Silva climbs to 1-0. Soto falls to 0-1.

Chris Vasil (MMA Record: 2-1) defeated Troy Guerrero (MMA Record: 6-2) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 4:26 of Round 1. Vasil improves to 3-1. Guerrero falls to 6-3.

Kevin Wirth (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Carlos Puente, Jr. (MMA Record: 6-3) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:08 of Round 1. Wirth improves to 7-1. Puente, Jr. falls to 6-4.

Cain Carrizosa (MMA Record: 10-3) defeated Shohei Yamamoto (MMA Record: 7-4) via T.K.O. (Injury Stoppage) at 3:35 of Round 1. Carrizosa improves to 11-3. Yamamoto falls to 7-5.

Jordan Winski (MMA Record: 10-2) defeated Terrion Ware (MMA Record: 17-9) via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). Winski improves to 10-3. Ware falls to 17-10.

CFFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Bout: Miranda Granger (MMA Record: 5-0) defeated Heloisa Azevedo (MMA Record: 4-1) via Submission (Standing Guillotine Choke) at 0:41 of Round 1 to become the CFFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Granger climbs to 6-0. Azevedo falls to 4-2.

Note:

The main card portion of the event was streamed on UFC Fight Pass and included former WWE star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks on commentary.