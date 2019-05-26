LWP – 25 May 2019 – Results

Blood Eagle and Mr. Aguila (Essa Rios) defeated Donnie Suarez and CMLL’s Magnus in the main event of LWP’s May 25 event at the Inoki Dojo in Huntington Park. Click for full results.

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu

The Lost City of Lucha

May 25, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Sexy Chino & Koto Hiro over Charming Biagio Crescenzo & Hyde.

Ruby Raze & R2K over Onyx & Lina Zayde.

Cobra Dragon, Alimana and Flor over Madness, Zodical, Alas Negras.

The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) & Slice Boogie over Ayoka, Rocket Boy D’marco Wilson, & Chaz Herrera.n

Black Dragon & Rey Rama over Atomico & Rey Leon.

Shamu Jr. over Acero Dorado Jr. and Piloto Suicide in a triple-threat match.

Blood Eagle & Mr. Aguila over Donnie Suarez & Magnus.