Suburban Fight – 26 May 2019 – Results

Southern California based Suburban Fight held a midnight event in Las Vegas today that saw Nick Gage defeat Darby Allin in the main event. Click for full results from the event.

Suburban Fight

Let It Ride

May 26, 2019

Sahara Event Center

Las Vegas, NV

One Percent (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) over Jimmy Lloyd & Chris Ross.

Chris Bey over Matt Cross.

Priscilla Kelly over Orange Cassidy and Marko Stunt.

Nick Gage over Darby Allin.

Note: All matches were no-ring, no-rules matches.