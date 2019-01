Brody King defeated Darby Allin in the main event of Suburban Fight’s Last Warning on December 30 in Los Angeles. Click for complete results from the show.

Suburban Fight

Last Warning

December 30, 2018

The Hi Hat

Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro over Super Panda.

Jake Atlas over Jungle Boy.

Tuna over Priscilla Kelly.

Brody King over Darby Allin.

Note: All matches are no-ring, no-rules matches.

Credit: Shawn Scoville