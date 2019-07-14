Suburban Fight – 14 July 2019 – Results

Darby Allin defeated Ultramantis Black in the main event of Suburban Fight’s Sound and Fury on July 14 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Suburban Fight

Sound and Fury II

July 14, 2019

The Hi Hat

Los Angeles, CA

Chris Bey over Tyler Bateman,

Jake Atlas over Slice Boogie and Dom Kubrick.

Tuna over Priscilla Kelly.

Darby Allin over Ultramantis Black in two out of three falls.

Note: All matches were no-ring, no-rules matches.