Suburban Fight – 14 July 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/14/2019

Darby Allin defeated Ultramantis Black in the main event of Suburban Fight’s Sound and Fury on July 14 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Suburban Fight
Sound and Fury II
July 14, 2019
The Hi Hat
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Bey over Tyler Bateman,

Jake Atlas over Slice Boogie and Dom Kubrick.

Tuna over Priscilla Kelly.

Darby Allin over Ultramantis Black in two out of three falls.

Note: All matches were no-ring, no-rules matches.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Suburban Fight – 14 July 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.