The 2019 San Diego Comic Con Guide for Wrestling Fans

The San Diego Comic-Con, or Comic-Con International: San Diego for the 5 or 6 people who use that, is almost here again. As the San Diego Comic-Con has evolved into more of a pop culture convention than simply a comic convention there have been quite a few things of interest to check out if you are a fan of pro-wrestling. While this year isn’t as packed in regards to pro-wrestling as last year’s Comic-Con was, it still has a few things worth mentioning.

Wrestling Shows

There are two live pro-wrestling shows in the San Diego area during Comic-Con. FIST Combat is in downtown San Diego at Jolt’n Joes on preview night and Baja Stars USA at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center on Saturday, July 20.

FIST Combat has a main event of Peter Avalon (one of AEW’s Librarians) teaming with Dylan Kyle Cox to face Anthony Idol and Dirty Doug.

Jolt’n Joes is about a 1/2 mile walk from the convention center.

Baja Stars USA will feature Soberano Jr. teaming with Danny Limelight and Argos to take on Rey Horus (Dragon Azteca Jr. in Lucha Underground), Dluxe, and Satan for its main event. Unicornio and Terror Azteca are also on the undercard, and those are two names you’ll probably hear about a lot in a few years if you pay attention to lucha libre.

Though, it really isn’t as close to the actual convention center, as they are about 13 miles apart, and there isn’t a trolley stop in walking distance to Montgomery Waller Rec. Center, driving or taking an Uber is the only option to get there.

You can see more information on the Baja Stars USA show on our events page.

Wrestling Panels

This year there are two wrestling related panels, both on Thursday. There could also be appearances at other panels by wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, Bautista, etc. who all have upcoming movies. We don’t have information on that at press time.

Thursday, July 18

11:15 am

Room 6A

Mattel and WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

WWE Universe, get ready—The WWE Elite Squad is back! Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins host this year’s all-star panel featuring Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and “The Man” Becky Lynch. Not to mention the Mattel team, who will reveal the hottest upcoming WWE action figures. Anything can happen in WWE!

1:00 pm

Room 29AB

Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Comics and Professional Wrestling

Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowski (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), and Flobo Boyce (The Indelible Silverstreek). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).

Saturday, July 20

9:00 pm

Room 25ABC

Happy Birthday Troma

Celebrate 45 years of Troma and 50 years of filmmaking by Lloyd Kaufman (president of Troma, creator of The Toxic Avenger) with the man himself and panelists Dolph Ziggler (stand-up comedian, WWE superstar), Chuck Tingle (world’s greatest author), Trent Hagga (star of Terror Firmer, director 68 Kill), James Rolfe (Angry Video Game Nerd, Cinemassacre), Patricia Swinney Kaufman (producer of RTNH and Poultrygeist), and others. Moderated by Megan Silver.

Movies

For the first time in a couple years there will be some wrestling-related film screenings at Comic Con. This is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story will be a part of the Comic Con’s film festival and there will be a screening of Paige’s story, Fighting With My Family.

Thursday, July 18

3:00 pm

Marriott Grand Ballroom 6

This is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story

It took a career of hard work to make Joey Ryan a professional. It took one grab of his crotch to make him an international sensation. Go behind the scenes and below the belt for the viral life of Joey Ryan, one of the most colorful characters in wrestling’s explosive transformation. Panelists include director James Agiesta and producer Katy Dierks (The Jim Jefferies Show).

You can read our review on This is Wrestling: The Joey Ryan Story here.

Saturday, July 20

2:00 pm

Marriott Grand Ballroom 5

Fighting With My Family

(2019, directed by Stephen Merchant, starring Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn. PG-13) Based on the true story of professional wrestler Paige as she goes from wrestling in small venues with her family to the main stage of Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment.

Signings

Former Southern California Wrestler of the Year and PWG co-founder Scott Lost, who gave up wrestling to concentrate on his comic work, will be in the small press area at Booth K-05. He will at the booth on Preview Night, Friday 2pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-2pm, Sunday 9am-11am, and 1pm-close.

Hijo del Santo will be at booth #501 for Nuclear Blast. He’ll have shirts, masks, and other merchandise for sale.

While not an actual signing, the Mattel booth #2945 will have an exclusive “Macho Man” Randy Savage action figure based on the Slim Jim commercials for sale. Entertainment Earth will be selling the figure online as well, so you don’t need to grab it at the actual convention.

Headlocked Comics (plus WOW, Masked Republic, and Lapel Yeah) at booth 1901.

Like most years, the Headlocked Comics booth is the place to be for wrestling fans at San Diego Comic Con. In addition to their wrestling related comics, they’ll have Dolph Ziggler, Scott Steiner, and WOW exclusive prints available as well.

This insane @ScottSteiner print by @TonyGregori & @DNHills will be available at the booth in limited quantities. Scott is signing on Thurs-Fri. Don’t wait on this beauty. pic.twitter.com/AM4cs7EIm5 — Headlocked @ SDCC Booth 1901 (@HeadlockedComic) July 14, 2019

Here is the signing schedule for their booth:

Thursday and Friday

Scott Steiner – Times not announced yet.

Saturday

Jeanie Buss – 1-3 pm

David Mclane 1-3 pm

The Beast 1-3 pm

Dolph Ziggler 3-5 pm

Sunday

Tessa Blanchard – 12-2 pm

David Mclane – 12-2 pm

Masked Republic will have all five chapters of their Luchaverse prelude comic available at the booth, as well as the super7 reAction lucha figures, Legends of Lucha MUSCLEs, 1993 Kelian AAA figures, and more for sale.

Lapel Yeah will have an assortment of pins, but also a remake of the WCW Disney crew t-shirt from when WCW filmed at MGM Studios in Florida.

Food

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

This is the place every wrestling fan that comes to San Diego at any point has to go to at least once. There are actually two locations now, but I would recommend the original Mission Hills location. In numerous lists the Lucha Libre Taco Shop are constantly listed as having one of the best burritos in the United States. Also the portions you get for the price is very reasonable. There is lucha memorabilia all over and the TV normally has lucha matches on. They are located at 1810 W. Washington St. in San Diego. If you can’t drive, take the trolley towards Old Town and get off at the Washington St. station. Head north east on Washington St. and it will be on your right.

—

While not as loaded as the last few years, there is still a lot to do if you are heading to the San Diego Comic-Con and are a wrestling fan. If there’s anything you think we’ve missed, shoot an e-mail to steve@socaluncensored.com.