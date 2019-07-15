PWG announces Rey Fenix as the eleventh entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Rey Fenix has been announced as the eleventh entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his fourth time competing in the tournament.

Known for his work in AAA and Lucha Underground, Rey Fenix made his PWG debut as an entrant in the 2015 Battle of Los Angeles, losing to Matt Sydal in the first round. He then appeared in the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, losing to Will Ospreay in the opening round.

After the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, Rey Fenix became a regular in PWG, and along with his brother Penta El Zero M, dethroned The Young Bucks as PWG Tag Team Champions. In the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, Rey Fenix made it to the semi-finals before losing the Keith Lee. To date he has 20 total matches in PWG, by far the most of anyone in the tournament so far.

This past Saturday, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) at AEW’s Fight for the Fallen.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

Here are the first eleven of the twenty-four entrants that have been announced:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.