PWG announces Lucky Kid as the twelfth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Germany’s Lucky Kid has been announced as the twelfth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Also known as Hakan Aslan, Lucky Kid made his in-ring debut for German Wrestling Federation in 2008. Lucky Kid has wrestled all over Europe, most notably for Progress, Rev Pro, What Culture Pro Wrestling, and the UK’s Defiant and Germany’s wXw where he is a mainstay. Earlier this year, Lucky Kid won wXw’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament, defeating former PWG World Heavyweight Champion in the finals.

This will be Lucky Kid’s first BOLA and his PWG debut. BOLA will also be his first time wrestling in California.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

With Lucky Kid’s entry, half of the field for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles has been officially announced:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Chris Bosh was the first Battle of Los Angeles winner in 2005. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole.

PWG’s next event is their sixteenth-anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. The main event for Sixteen will feature LAX challenging the Rascalz for the PWG World Tag Team Championship in a ladder match.