PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 3 – 22 September 2019 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will be holding night 3 of their 2019 Battle of Los Angeles today. We will have live results and coverage starting around 5:00 p.m. Pacific. Click for the latest updates.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 3

September 22, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Dragon Lee over Jake Atlas via running knee. [10’55]

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Bandido over Brody King via springboard suplex. [10’40]

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Jonathan Gresham over A-Kid via ref stoppage. [18’03]

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Joey Janela over Rey Fenix via superkick. [15’58]

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Darby Allin over Penta El Zero M via bridging suplex. [16’24]

Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round

Jeff Cobb vs David Starr is underway.

Still to come:

Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals

3 matches

Battle of Los Angeles – Finals

Three-way match

10-man tag match

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. ???