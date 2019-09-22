PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 3 – 22 September 2019 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will be holding night 3 of their 2019 Battle of Los Angeles today. We will have live results and coverage starting around 5:00 p.m. Pacific. Click for the latest updates.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2019 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 3
September 22, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Dragon Lee over Jake Atlas via running knee. [10’55]
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Bandido over Brody King via springboard suplex. [10’40]
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Jonathan Gresham over A-Kid via ref stoppage. [18’03]
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Joey Janela over Rey Fenix via superkick. [15’58]
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Darby Allin over Penta El Zero M via bridging suplex. [16’24]
Battle of Los Angeles – 2nd Round
Jeff Cobb vs David Starr is underway.
Still to come:
Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals
3 matches
Battle of Los Angeles – Finals
Three-way match
10-man tag match
Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. ???
