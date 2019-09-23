Lineup announced for MPW’s The Sound of Silence on Friday, September 27th

Matches for Millennium Pro Wrestling The Sound of Silence in Chatsworth, CA on Friday, September 27th have been announced. Featuring the final appearance of Peter Avalon in MPW, Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, and more.

In his MPW farewell match, Peter Avalon will go up against Daniel Moon in singles competition. Moon is currently a co-holder of the MPW Tag Team Championship with his Millennials stablemate Danny Divine. Avalon, who is under contract to All Elite Wrestling, will no longer be able to appear in MPW and other promotions such as Bar Wrestling due to AEW’s upcoming weekly television series, which is making its debut on TNT on October 2nd.

MPW’s The Sound of Silence will also feature a Fatal 4-Way match. Wrestlers scheduled to take part in the match include MPW Tag Team Champion Danny Divine, Ray Rosas, Dustin Daniels, and Pirana Canrana. The winner will go on to be the final entrant in the “King of Xtreme Battle Royale” on October 4th. The losing wrestler will be the first entrant into the battle royal.

In tag team action, MPW Heavyweight Champion Diego Valens teams with Frankie Frank against 8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). Hopkins and Mattioli, who are regulars in the San Diego area, will be making their MPW debuts on Friday night. Also in action, “Sweet” Robin Shaw faces Dr. Phil Goode in a singles match, plus more to be announced.

MPW’s The Sound of Silence takes place September 27t, 2019 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located at Boulderdash SFV at 19801 Nordhoff Pl Ste 110, Chatsworth, CA 91311. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Bell time is at 7:00 PM.

On October 4th, MPW will also present “The King of Xtreme” at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth. The promotion is advertising the event as a “backyard themed tribute show to the early 2000s.” Stay tuned for updates on the event.

