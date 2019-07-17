Joey Janela announced as the thirteenth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Joey Janela as the thirteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his third time competing in the tournament.

Janela, who made his professional wrestling debut in 2006, made his first appearance in PWG in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles. That year he was defeated by Sammy Guevara in the opening round. Janela returned to PWG the next month for All Star Weekend 13 and has been a regular with the promotion since.

At the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, Janela defeated David Starr in the first round and Cima in the second round before losing to Bandido in the semi-finals. Janela has had fourteen matches in PWG, most recently losing to Darby Allin in a Guerrilla Warfare match at Mystery Vortex VI this past May. He is scheduled to face Jungle Boy at PWG’s Sixteen on July 26.

Janela is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Chris Bosh was the first Battle of Los Angeles winner in 2005. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico (Sami Zayn), and Adam Cole.