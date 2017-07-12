Final Entrants to PWG’s 2017 Battle of Los Angeles Announced

Yesterday Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the final entrants in the 24-man 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Added to the tournament were Brian Cage, Rey Horus, Marty Scurll, Michael Elgin, TK Cooper, Matt Sydal, Sami Callihan, Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Penta El Zero M.

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will be Brian Cage’s fifth time competing in the tournament, having first appeared in the 2010 edition. This will also be his first time competing in the tournament since 2015. He has made it as far as the second round on two of his previous entries.

Rey Horus will be making his first Battle of Los Angeles. He made his PWG debut this past weekend at their Pushin’ Forward Back show, in a losing effort against Sammy Guevara. He also competes in Lucha Underground as Dragon Azteca Jr.

Marty Scurll is the defending Battle of Los Angeles champion, having defeated Trevor Lee and Will Ospreay in the finals of last year’s tournament. This will be Scurll third Battle of Los Angeles, having also appeared in the 2015 edition.

Michael Elgin first appeared in the 2012 Battle of Los Angeles, where he made it to the finals before losing to Adam Cole. He made it to the finals again in 2013, losing to Kyle O’Reilly. This is his fourth appearance overall, having last appeared in 2014.

This will be the Battle of Los Angeles and PWG debut for TK Cooper. He wrestles regularly in Australia and for Progress in the UK. He also part of the South Pacific Power Couple with Dahlia Black.

Matt Sydal made his first appearance in the Battle of Los Angeles all the way back in 2006. This year will mark Sydal’s sixth appearance in the tournament, having also appeared in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016. He has never made it past the second round.

2017 will be Sami Callihan’s third Battle of Los Angeles. He made his first appearance in the tournament in 2012, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Adam Cole. He also appeared in last year’s tournament where he lost to Cody Rhodes in the opening round.

Matt Riddle will be making his second straight Battle of Los Angeles appearance. He made his debut in the tournament, and for the promotion last year, losing to Kyle O’Reilly in the first round.

Ricochet will be making his sixth Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He made his tournament debut in 2010, losing to Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE) in the first round. He has also appeared in the 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016 tournaments. He won the 2014 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins Marty Scurll and Zack Sabre Jr. as the only 3 entrants this year to have previously won the tournament.

The final entrant in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles is Penta El Zero M. This will be his third Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Penta first appeared in the 2015 tournament where he defeated Drago in the first round, and lost to eventual champion Zack Sabre Jr. in the second round. In 2016 he was once again defeated by the eventual champion when he lost to Marty Scurll in the opening round.

The full list of entrants in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles are: Brian Cage, Dezmond Xavier, Donovan Dijak, Flamita, Flash Morgan Webster, Jeff Cobb, Jonah Rock, Keith Lee, Mark Haskins, Marty Scurll, Matt Sydal, Matthew Riddle, Michael Elgin, Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Rey Horus, Ricochet, Sami Callihan, Sammy Guevara, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Trevor Lee, Walter, and Zack Sabre Jr.

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles takes place September 1st through 3rd at American Legion Hall #308 in Reseda. Tickets are not yet on sale. Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for updates.