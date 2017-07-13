SoCal News & Notes 07/13/2017

Today’s Southern California News and Notes has updates from FCW, WWE’s Mae Young Classic, CWFH, PCW, FIST, Galli Lucha Libre, Cen-Cal Pro, Vendetta Pro, Celtic Gladiator, all of this weekend’s pro-wrestling and MMA events, and more. Click for today’s update.

As quite a few people were expecting, Finest City Wrestling officially canceled their July 22nd show in Imperial Beach. The show was originally scheduled to have a six-woman TLC match, then that match was scraped with the explanation that they couldn’t get the right six-women for the match. No replacement match was scheduled and slowly wrestlers who were booked on the show started announcing other bookings on that date. No explanation was given for the cancellation, and we were told the promotion won’t be running a regular show until October.

Several Southern California regulars were selected to compete in WWE’s women’s tournament, The Mae Young Classic, which started filming today. Most notably is Candice LeRae, who trained at EWF’s School of Hard Knocks under Jesse Hernandez, and was a mainstay in the Southern California wrestling scene for a decade. Nicole Savoy, the current AWS women’s champion, is also in the tournament. Also, Zeda, who fought in MMA as Julie Real, trained with Brian Kendrick and the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy, before signing with WWE.

Other wrestlers in the tournament who have made several appearances in Southern California recently are Shayna Baszler, Santana Garrett, and Renee Michelle.

As announced earlier this week Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is expanding into over 100 new markets. PWInsider.com is also reporting that Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s owner, David Marquez, is now a part-owner in Philadelphia’s CZW. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has long had a relationship with CZW, as both are part of the United Wrestling Network, and there have been quite a few talent exchanges between the promotions over the last year. Earlier this year the CZW Wired title was defended at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood when Joey Janela lost the title to Yuma.

Pacific Coast Wrestling has announced Jay White will be on their October 6th show. Jay White was most recently in Southern California as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Specials on July 1st and 2nd, and also appeared on Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s February 18th show.

The promotion also announced Ethan Page for their December 1st show.

San Diego’s Lucha Libre Taco Shop will be opening a third location, this time in Carlsbad, in January 2018. The new restaurant will be located at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. This is part of The Shoppes at Carlsbad’s multi-phase renovation that is adding several other drinking and dining establishments.

FIST Combat will be holding a one-night West Coast Strong Style tournament on September 8th at the Kensington Club in San Diego. Scheduled to appear in the tournament are Adam Thornestowe, Luster the Legend, Tyler Bateman, Brody King, Hoss Hogg, Jesse James, B-Boy, and Ruby Raze. The first round will consist of four singles matches, and the four winners will battle in a four-way to crown the champion.

House of Pain will be holding their next show on July 23rd at their school in La Puente. The main event will feature Steve Pain versus Hijo de Rey Mysterio.

Vendetta Pro will have their 8th anniversary show on July 28th in Santa Maria. Announced for the show so far are Alexander G. Bernard versus Will Roberts; and Kadin Anthony versus Sunami.

Cen-Cal Pro will be returning August 20th in San Luis Obispo. Former CZW Heavyweight champion Matt Tremont will be on the show.

Chicago’s Galli Lucha Libre will be running at the Bakersfield Dome on August 3rd.

The full lineup for Celtic Gladiator’s United States debut in El Monte on July 14th has been announced. Here are the scheduled matches:

Main event

145 lbs: Jacob Rosales vs. Cody Walker

Main card

155 lbs: Jason Cordero vs. Mike Segura

155 lbs: Brandon VanCleave vs. Randen Abafo

125 lbs: Benji Gomez vs. David Duran

145 lbs: Michael Jackson vs. Dru Schottenheimer

125 lbs: Hugo Aranda vs. Erik Van Der Lee

135 lbs: Eric Rios vs. Taylor Alfaro

Under card

118 lbs: Jennifer Penfield vs. Tiani Valle

125 lbs: Ali Nazari vs. Erick Pierre

145 lbs: Marcus Sims vs. Hady Sukar

In case you missed it PWG has announced the full list of participants for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

This week’s shows:

7/14:

Celtic Gladiator 13 in El Monte, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Pro Wrestling Kaos in Los Angeles, CA

EWF presents Fatal 4 Way in Covina, CA

Santino Bros Wrestling presents Survive Now, Fear None in Bell Gardens, CA

7/15:

Lucha Libre at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, CA

Baja Stars USA in San Diego, CA

Maverick Pro / SCWA Joint Show in Los Angeles, CA

EWF in San Bernardino, CA

7/16:

RIW in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Panorama City, CA (Free Event)