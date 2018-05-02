PWG Announces Dates and Location For Upcoming Events Including Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has officially announced the dates for their next two events, including their fifteenth anniversary show and the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Their fifteenth anniversary show, titled Threemendous V, will be taking place on July 13, and the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 14 through 16. Both events will be held at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

PWG debuted on July 26, 2003 at Frank & Sons Collectable Show in City of Industry. Threemendous is the promotion’s triennial anniversary event, and this year’s version will be the first time it has been held outside of Reseda since the first one in 2006. The event is also known for being the promotion’s only major recurring event that PWG co-founder, Super Dragon, has never wrestled on.

As we first reported in February, for the first time since 2011, PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles will not be taking place on Labor Day weekend. This will also be the first time the tournament has been held outside of Reseda since 2008 and only the fourth time overall. The tournament has traditionally been a 24-wrestler single elimination tournament in recent years. No participants in this year’s event have been announced. Normally the promotion begins to announce entrants in June.

While Threemendous and Battle of Los Angeles have been announced for the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, there have been no updates on the status of American Legion #308 in Reseda in regards to any future events in Reseda. As of this writing it is still up in the air if the promotion’s May 25 event, Bask in His Glory, will be the last PWG event to be held at the American Legion #308.

No on sale date for tickets has been announced for either event.