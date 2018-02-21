SoCal News & Notes 02/21/2018

Today we have updates on WWE Survivor Series, PWG, Maverick Pro, CWFH, Baja Stars USA, VWE, SoCal Pro, and much more. Click to read today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update.

—

Tickets for WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view taking place November 18, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles will go on sale March 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Ticket prices for Survivor Series range from $25 to $500. The $450 and $500 tickets will come with a commemorative Survivor Series chair. Tickets will be available at the STAPLES Center box office, AXS.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849).

Survivor Series travel packages that will allow fans to purchase not only Survivor Series but NXT Takeover, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown Live tickets will go on sale on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT. Those packages can be purchased at survivorseriestravel.com.

—

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles is not scheduled to take place during Labor Day Weekend this year. It will be the first time since 2011 and the fourth time overall it isn’t that weekend. The dates for the tournament have not yet been finalized.

—

Maverick Pro announced on February 18 that Ace Romero will no longer be appearing on their February 24 show due to an emergency. We have been told that Romero, who is booked for a future date with PCW Ultra (and is already on the promotion’s roster page), was informed by PCW Ultra that if he appears for Maverick Pro first they’d cancel his future booking. Maverick Pro had already paid for a non-refundable flight. Romero was scheduled to face Killer Kross for the Maverick Pro title in the main event. No replacement has been announced.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood announced the lineup for their April 14 show in China. As we reported last week Colt Cabana will be challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title in the main event. Also appearing will be United Wrestling Network Tag-Team Champions Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend), Barrington Hughes, Eric Watts, Barbi Hayden, and Heather Monroe.

The promotion had previously announced the show would be taking place in Shanghai, China, but it will actually be taking place at the Wenzhou Sports Centre in Wenzhou City, China. The airdate for the special isn’t known yet, but it will air as a special episode of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

—

The Championship Wrestling from Hollywood taping that was scheduled for March 24 in Port Hueneme has been canceled. Instead they will be taping three weeks of television on February 25 and March 11 to fill in the gap. The reason for the cancelation was due to a number of their roster being booked elsewhere that night.

—

Gutter Candy, the band that Frankie Kazarian plays bass for, will be performing twice in Southern California this weekend. They will be at the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs on February 23 and at De Oro Mine Company in Spring Valley on February 24. There is no cover charge for either appearance.

—

The Saraya Store, which is owned by WWE’s Paige will be opening in Anaheim on February 26. The store will feature merchandise from her new, non-WWE clothing brand. The store is located at 2890 E Via Martens in Anaheim.

—

Baja Stars USA announced the lineup for their March 17 show in San Diego. The main event will be Extreme Tiger and Misterioso Jr. versus Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666. Other matches include Genio del Aire and Viento against Estudiante Jr. and Gran Bufalo; H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, and Tito Escondido) taking on Anton Carillo, Stigma, and Tigerillo; Danny Limelight versus JT Dunn; and Barrio Boy and Puma Negro facing Efekto and Nightmare Azteca.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment announced that Mariachi Loco will be facing Chavo Guerrero Jr. in the main event of VenueMania on May 4 in Imperial.

—

Sinn Bodhi will be facing Mike Camden at the March 10 SoCal Pro show in San Marcos.

—

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

2/22:

Bar Wrestling presents February Stars in Baldwin Park, CA

2/23:

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Vendetta Pro Wrestling in Santa Maria, CA

2/24:

Cen-Cal Pro in San Luis Obispo, CA

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

King of the Cage in Ontario, CA

OCCW in Stanton, CA

Maverick Pro presents My Bloody Valentine in Los Angeles, CA

2/25:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

WWE Live in Ontario, CA

DCW in Canoga Park, CA

Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)

2/26:

WWE Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA

WWE Live in San Diego, CA

2/27:

WWE Smackdown Live in Los Angeles, CA