First Four Entrants Announced for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first four entrants into their 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Announced for this year’s tournament so far are Flamita, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Travis Banks. The Battle of Los Angeles tournament is annually one of the biggest events in independent wrestling and is a 24 wrestler single elimination tournament taking place over three days. Last year’s tournament was won by Marty Scurll.

Flamita was announced yesterday as the first entrant into the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Flamita is best known for his work in AAA and Dragon Gate and has also appeared on the second seaon of Lucha Underground as Night Claw. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles tournament and his debut in PWG.

Keith Lee made his PWG debut at March 18th’s Nice Boys (Don’t Play Rock N’ Roll) and has appeared on every PWG card since. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

WALTER is known for his work in wXw and Progress and was named European wrestler of the year three times by Cagematch. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles, his debut in PWG, and his North American debut.

Travis Banks is a New Zealand native who currently wrestles mainly in Europe for promotions such as Progress and What Culture Pro Wrestling. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles and his PWG debut.

The 2017 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. A venue has not been officially announced but it will likely be held at the American Legion Hall in Reseda, CA.

