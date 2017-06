WWE Live – 26 June 2017 – Quick Results

Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE Live in Bakersfield, CA tonight.. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Live

June 26th, 2017

Rabobank Arena

Bakersfield, CA

Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin

Sin Cara, Tye Dillinger, and American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and The Ascension

Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Tamina & Carmella

Naomi defeated Lana to retain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston w/ Xavier Woods) and Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) in a Tag Team Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championhip

Rusev defeated Mojo Rowley

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens