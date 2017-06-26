WWE Raw – 26 June 2017 – Results

WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event took place at Staples Center on June 26th, 2017. Click for results
World Wrestling Entertainment
Monday Night Raw (Live on USA Network) and Main Event (To be streamed on Hulu)
June 26th, 2017
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
WWE Main Event Spoilers For June 28th, 2017
Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick
The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Monday Night Raw (Live on USA Network on June 26th, 2017)
Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Elias Sampson, Cesaro, & Sheamus
Golduest vs. R-Truth ended in a No Contest
Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel defeated Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater, and Rhyno
Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins
Neville defeated Lince Dorado
Sasha Banks won a gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship
Order of elimination
-Bayley eliminated by Nia Jax
-Mickie James eliminated by Nia Jax
-Dana Brooke eliminated by Nia Jax
-Emma eliminated by Nia Jax
-Nia Jax eliminated by Sasha Banks
Dark Match
Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt
Notes:
- Roman Reigns accepted Braun Strowman’s challenge to an Ambulance Match at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire event on July 9th. Strowman attacked Reigns during the segment.
- Los Angeles Lakers’ 1st Round Draft Pick Lonzo Ball, his father LaVar, and brother LaMelo Ball were guests for Miz TV. Dean Ambrose joined the Big Baller Brand during the segment.
- Big Cass attacked Enzo Amore after Enzo tried to patch things up between them.
- Samoa Joe attacked Brock Lesnar during a segment with Paul Heyman.
