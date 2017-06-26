WWE Raw – 26 June 2017 – Results

WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event took place at Staples Center on June 26th, 2017. Click for results

World Wrestling Entertainment

Monday Night Raw (Live on USA Network) and Main Event (To be streamed on Hulu)

June 26th, 2017

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

WWE Main Event Spoilers For June 28th, 2017

Cedric Alexander defeated Brian Kendrick

The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Monday Night Raw (Live on USA Network on June 26th, 2017)

Finn Balor & The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Elias Sampson, Cesaro, & Sheamus

Golduest vs. R-Truth ended in a No Contest

Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel defeated Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater, and Rhyno

Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins

Neville defeated Lince Dorado

Sasha Banks won a gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship

Order of elimination

-Bayley eliminated by Nia Jax

-Mickie James eliminated by Nia Jax

-Dana Brooke eliminated by Nia Jax

-Emma eliminated by Nia Jax

-Nia Jax eliminated by Sasha Banks

Dark Match

Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

Notes:

Roman Reigns accepted Braun Strowman’s challenge to an Ambulance Match at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire event on July 9th. Strowman attacked Reigns during the segment.

Los Angeles Lakers’ 1st Round Draft Pick Lonzo Ball, his father LaVar, and brother LaMelo Ball were guests for Miz TV. Dean Ambrose joined the Big Baller Brand during the segment.

Big Cass attacked Enzo Amore after Enzo tried to patch things up between them.

Samoa Joe attacked Brock Lesnar during a segment with Paul Heyman.