WWE Supershow – 05 October 2019 – Results

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teamed to defeat Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in the main event of WWE’s house show in San Diego, CA on October 5, 2019. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Supershow

October 5, 2019

Pechanga Arena

San Diego, CA

Ricochet over Cesaro.

Shinsuke Nakamura over The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Braun Strowman over AJ Styles by DQ due to interference by The OC.

Braun Strowman & Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik) over AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson.

The Kevin Owens Show with Rey Mysterio. Baron Corbin interrupted and took a stunner from Owens.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) over Randy Orton & The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson).

Bayley over Charlotte to retain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan over Erick Rowan & Luke Harper.