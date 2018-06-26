WWE – 26 June 2018 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment is running at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Smackdown Live (Episode 984)/WWE 205 Live (Episode 83)

June 26th, 2018

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Ontario, CA

Dark Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows defeated The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) via pinfall (Magic Killer)

WWE Smackdown Live (Episode 984, Live on USA Network June 26th, 2018)

Rusev defeated Xavier Woods via submission (The Accolade).

WWE United States Championship – Open Challenge Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young ends in a Disqualification after outside interference from the Usos (Jimmy & Jey) and Sanity (Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain). Jeff Hardy retains the WWE United States Championship.

During a commercial break after the Hardy vs. Young match, Smackdown Live General Manager Paige came out and booked a six-man tag team match.

Jeff Hardy & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeated Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) via pinfall after Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb on Alexander Wolfe.

Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville via submission (Dis-arm-her).

Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper via Disqualification after Erick Rowan interfered. Rowan and Harper attacked Daniel Bryan after the match before Kane returned to save Daniel Bryan. Team Hell No would reunite after hugging. Paige would come out and make a WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship between the Bludgeon Brothers and Team Hell No at Extreme Rules.

WWE 205 Live (Episode 83, Streaming live on WWE Network)

Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese via pinfall after a top rope Senton.

Lio Rush defeated Dewey James (Fidel Bravo) via pinfall after a Frog Splash (Final Hour).

The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak, & Jack Gallagher defeated Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado, & Gran Metalik) in a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match.

Jack Gallagher eliminated Gran Metalik via pinfall after a headbutt.

Lince Dorado eliminated The Brian Kendrick via pinfall after a Handspring Ace Crusher.

Drew Gulak eliminated Lince Dorado via submission with a Gu-Lock (Dragon Sleeper).

Kalisto eliminated Jack Gallagher via pinfall after Salida del Sol.

Drew Gulak eliminated Kalisto via submission with a Gu-Lock (Dragon Sleeper).

Dark Match

The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeated Samoa Joe & The Miz.