WWE – 25 June 2018 – Quick Results

WWE held a Smackdown brand house show in Bakersfield on June 24 and Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Rusev, and Shelton Benjamin to retain the WWE U.S. Championship in the main event. Click for full results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

June 25, 2018

Rabaobank Arena

Bakersfield, CA

New Day over The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro).

Andrade Cien Almas over Tye Dillenger.

Becky Lynch over Sonya Deville via submission.

Daniel Bryan over The Miz.

Sin Cara over Primo Colon.

The Bludgeon Brothers (Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) over Gallows & Anderson to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag-Team Titles.

Jeff Hardy over Samoa Joe, Rusev, and Shelton Benjamin to retain the WWE U.S. Championship.