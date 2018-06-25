PWG Announces Twelve More 2018 Battle of Los Angeles Participants

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the full field for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament taking place September 14 through 16 in Los Angeles. After announcing the first twelve entrants spread out over the last week, tonight PWG announced the final twelve competitors in this year’s tournament.

On Friday it was announced that Matthew Riddle would be the eleventh entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles and Darby Allin would be the twelfth. This will be the PWG debut for Allin. Riddle has had 18 matches in PWG, and this will be his third Battle of Los Angeles. Riddle was defeated in the first round by Kyle O’Reily in 2016 and made it to the semi-finals in 2017 where he was defeated by Jeff Cobb.

Adam Brooks is the thirteenth entrant in the tournament. Brooks made his PWG debut in October 2017 at All Star Weekend 13 and has had five total matches in the promotion. This is his first BOLA.

Flamita is the fourteenth entrant announced for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Flamita made his PWG debut at the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, where he was defeated in the opening round by Ricochet.

The fifteenth entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles is Jonah Rock. The Australian native has had eight matches in PWG, first debuting at the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles where he lost in the first round to Zack Sabre Jr.

DJ Z is the sixteenth entrant in the tournament. The Impact Wrestling regular will be making his PWG and California debut.

Timothy Thatcher is the seventeenth entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Having made his PWG debut in 2015, this will be his second appearance in the tournament. He was defeated by Chris Hero in the first round of the 2015 Battle of Los Angeles.

T-Hawk was named the eighteenth entrant in the tournament. The Dragon Gate and OWE regular wrestling out of Tomakomai, Japan will be making his PWG and United States debut.

The only wrestler in this year’s tournament to have won the Battle of Los Angeles, CIMA was named the nineteenth entrant. Wrestling out of Dragon Gate in Japan, this will be CIMA’s third Battle of Los Angeles, having previously competed in the 2006 and 2007 editions. CIMA made it to the finals of both of his previous Battle of Los Angeles tournaments, winning the 2007 edition.

Jeff Cobb was named the twentieth entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Cobb has the most matches in PWG among all competitors, currently at 19. This will be his third BOLA, appearing previously in 2016 and 2017 tournaments. He made it to the finals of the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles.

The twenty first entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles is Travis Banks. Having just made it to the finals of the WWE’s UK Tournament, this will be the second BOLA for Banks. At the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles he was defeated in the semi-finals by eventual champion Ricochet.

Bandido was named the twenty second entrant in the tournament. Having made his PWG debut at March’s Time is a Flat Circle, this will be his first BOLA.

Current PWG World Champion WALTER was named the twenty third entrant in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be the second BOLA for WALTER, who was defeated by Keith Lee in the first round in 2017. Only once has a reigning PWG World Champion won BOLA, when Low Ki accomplished it in 2008 (though Chris Hero was scheduled to win that year but Low Ki refused to take part in the match if he was going to lose and got the finish changed).

Shingo Takagi was named the twenty fourth entrant in this year’s tournament. Wrestling out of Dragon Gate in Japan, this will be Takagi’s PWG and United States debut.

The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place on September 14 through 16 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The tournament’s first round matches will be taking place on night one and two with the second round through the finals taking place on night three. The winner of the tournament traditionally earns a PWG World Title match.

Ticket information has not been announced.

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Entrants

1. PCO

2. Brody King

3. Jody Fleisch

4. Ilja Dragunov

5. Robbie Eagles

6. Joey Janela

7. Puma King

8. David Starr

9. Rey Horus

10. Chris Brookes

11. Matthew Riddle

12. Darby Allin

13. Adam Brooks

14. Flamita

15. Jonah Rock

16. DJ Z

17. Timothy Thatcher

18. T-Hawk

19. CIMA

20. Jeff Cobb

21. Travis Banks

22. Bandido

23. WALTER

24. Shingo Takagi

Previous Winners

2005: Chris Bosh

2006: Davey Richards

2007: CIMA

2008: Low Ki

2009: Kenny Omega

2010: Joey Ryan

2011: El Generico

2012: Adam Cole

2013: Kyle O’Reilly

2014: Ricochet

2015: Zack Sabre Jr.

2016: Marty Scurll

2017: Ricochet