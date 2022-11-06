PWG Dink – 06 November 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/06/2022

Daniel Garcia defeated Jonathan Gresham by submission to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Dink on November 6, 2022. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Dink
November 6, 2022
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Rey Horus over Myron Reed and Titus Alexander. [10’01]

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) over West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson). [18’47]

Masha Slamovich over Jordynne Grace. [14’14]

Aramis, Bandido, & Kommander over Black Taurus, Arez, & Latigo. [16’28]

Davey Richards over Shane Haste. [12’42]

“Speedball” Mike Bailey over Lio Rush. [17’47]

Daniel Garcia over Jonathan Gresham by submission to retainthe PWGWorldChampionship. [21’44]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. PWG DINK Results (11/6): Daniel Garcia, Mike Bailey, And More - News AKMI

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.