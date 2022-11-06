PWG Dink – 06 November 2022 – Results

Daniel Garcia defeated Jonathan Gresham by submission to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Dink on November 6, 2022. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Dink

November 6, 2022

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Rey Horus over Myron Reed and Titus Alexander. [10’01]

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) over West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson). [18’47]

Masha Slamovich over Jordynne Grace. [14’14]

Aramis, Bandido, & Kommander over Black Taurus, Arez, & Latigo. [16’28]

Davey Richards over Shane Haste. [12’42]

“Speedball” Mike Bailey over Lio Rush. [17’47]

Daniel Garcia over Jonathan Gresham by submission to retainthe PWGWorldChampionship. [21’44]