PWG “Mystery Vortex IV” – 16 December 2016 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex IV
December 16th, 2016
American Legion Post #308
Reseda, CA
Attendance: Super No Vacancy
Trent? defeated Candice LeRae in 12:36
Trevor Lee defeated ACH in 14:54
Matt Sydal defeated Pete Dunne in 17:23
reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated Death By Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn) in 27:07
Chuck Taylor defeated Adam Cole in 9:59
Matthew Riddle & Jeff Cobb defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) in 18:47 (non-title match)
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Marty Scurll via submission at in 37:23 to retain the PWG World Championship
.@CandiceLeRae vs @trentylocks is up 1st #PWG pic.twitter.com/JRgZwxEvvi
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
Trevor Lee vs ACH is up #PWG pic.twitter.com/FkXACWveAi
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@findevan vs @PeteDunneYxB is up #PWG pic.twitter.com/CmFRwYqWja
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@findevan wins in 17:23 #PWG pic.twitter.com/TPjc2pj3ft
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
Death by Elbow vs reDragon is up next #PWG pic.twitter.com/8THjhbhaYv
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@thechrishero says nothing is definite on @wwe and he'll tweet it out when he knows #PWG pic.twitter.com/uA0O1R1Z0R
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
Match starts at announce table and @ShutUpExcalibur gets involved #PWG pic.twitter.com/yZtmdNos5n
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@MrAthleticJCobb & @riddletuf7 vs @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB in a non title match #PWG pic.twitter.com/FGEvQZLlIh
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@MartyScurll vs @zacksabrejr for the #PWG title is up pic.twitter.com/rCf31dhfyy
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
.@zacksabrejr wins in 37:23 in a great match #PWG pic.twitter.com/jOyXbbBya3
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 17, 2016
