PWG “Mystery Vortex IV” – 16 December 2016 – Results

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Marty Scurll to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Mystery Vortex IV on December 16th, 2016 at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda, CA. Also on the showMatthew Riddle & Jeff Cobb defeated The Young Bucks. Click for results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex IV
December 16th, 2016
American Legion Post #308
Reseda, CA
Attendance: Super No Vacancy

Trent? defeated Candice LeRae in 12:36

Trevor Lee defeated ACH in 14:54

Matt Sydal defeated Pete Dunne in 17:23

reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated Death By Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn) in 27:07

Chuck Taylor defeated Adam Cole in 9:59

Matthew Riddle & Jeff Cobb defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) in 18:47 (non-title match)

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Marty Scurll via submission at in 37:23 to retain the PWG World Championship

