PWG “Mystery Vortex IV” – 16 December 2016 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Mystery Vortex IV

December 16th, 2016

American Legion Post #308

Reseda, CA

Attendance: Super No Vacancy

Trent? defeated Candice LeRae in 12:36

Trevor Lee defeated ACH in 14:54

Matt Sydal defeated Pete Dunne in 17:23

reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated Death By Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn) in 27:07

Chuck Taylor defeated Adam Cole in 9:59

Matthew Riddle & Jeff Cobb defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) in 18:47 (non-title match)

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Marty Scurll via submission at in 37:23 to retain the PWG World Championship

