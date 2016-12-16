Finest City Wrestling to hold first Proving Grounds Tournament on 2/4/17 (Updated)

On Saturday night, February 4th, 2017 at 7PM, Finest City Wrestling will be presenting their inaugural Proving Grounds Tournament at the Battle U Pro Wrestling School in Imperial Beach, CA featuring eight of the best newcomers in the Southern California wrestling scene competing in a one night tournament.

Participants announced for the tournament include Jake Atlas, Guy Cool, “Charming” Biagio Crescenzo, “Rocket Boy” D’Marco Wilson, Jesse James, Corey Jackson, Donnie Suarez, and the 2016 APW/Gold Rush Pro Wrestling 2016 Young Lions Cup winner Brody King. The event will also feature a non-tournament semi-main event before the finals of the tournament with participants to be announced.

The first opening round match will feature Brody King taking on Jake Atlas. More matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for this event are $15 for ringside, $10 for General Admission, and free for kids 12 years old and under. The Battle U Pro Wrestling School is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd., Imperial Beach, CA 91932.

