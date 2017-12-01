PCW – 1 December 2017 – Results

Penta El Zero M defeated John Hennigan to become the new PCW Heavyweight Champion to the main event of Pacific Coast Wrestling/PCW ULTRA’s Refuse To Lose in Wilmington, CA. Click for results.

Pacific Coast Wrestling/PCW ULTRA

Refuse To Lose

December 1st, 2017

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Joe Graves defeated Brody King

Brian Cage vs. Alexander Hammerstone ends in a No Contest

Ethan Page defeated Kikutaro

ACH defeated Mecha Wolf (Mr. 450)

Jacob Fatu defeated Willie Mack

Douglas James defeated Zack Sabre, Jr. to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight Champion.

Josef defeated The Sandman via Fireball

Penta El Zero M defeated John Hennigan to become the new PCW Heavyweight Champion.

Note:

-Terry Funk was not at the show due to a family health issue.

-PCW Ultra’s big announcement is The Great Muta will be appearing in January.