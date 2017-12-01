Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez takes place at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula on 1/26

Bellator MMA will be sticking around the Southern California area after their upcoming January 20th event at the Forum in Inglewood with an event six days later at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA on January 26th.

Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez will be airing live on Spike TV, with prelims streaming on Spike.com and the Bellator MMA app. Bellator 193 will be the ninth event the promotion has held in the city of Temecula.

The January 26th event is slated to be headlined by a Welterweight bout between two Southern California natives when former UFC fighter Lorenz Larkin (MMA Record: 18-7) takes on Bellator prospect Fernando Gonzalez (MMA Record: 27-14).

In a co-main event lightweight bout, rising Bellator MMA star and San Bernardino native Saad Awad (MMA Record: 21-9) takes on J.J. Ambrose (MMA Record: 29-7). Also announced for Bellator 193, former UFC fighter Kendall Grove (MMA Record: 23-17) will face SoCal fighter A.J. Matthews (MMA Record: 8-7) in welterweight action.

Tickets for Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for more news and updates.