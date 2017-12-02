RISE 6: Brutality – 01 December 2017 – Quick Results

Delilah Doom defeated Rosemary in a cagematch to retain the Phoenix of RISE championship in the main event of RISE 6: Brutality in South Gate. Also Toni Storm defeated Mercedes Martinez to retain the World of Stardom title. Click for full results.
RISE
Brutality
December 1, 2017
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA
Marita Janett & Hyannis over Willow Nightengale & Trixie Tash [10’01]
Deonna Purrazzo over Kylie Rae [8’02]
Priscilla Kelley over Ayokah, Chelsea Green, and ACR [5’55]
Cheerleader Melissa over Kikyo by DQ [2’53]
Lufisto over Dust in a barb wire baseball bat match [11’40]
Taya Valkyrie, Andrew Everett, Heather Monroe, & Penelope Ford over Jimmy Jacobs, Ruby Raze, Sage Sin, & Savannah Evans in an elimination match [22’33]
-Taya was last women standing, last eliminating Jimmy Jacobs
Nicole Savoy over Aerial Monroe by submission [10’10]
Kris Wolf over Shotzi Blackheart [9’15]
Toni Storm over Mercedes Martinez to retain the World of Stardom title [15’23]
Delilah Doom over Rosemary in a cage match to retain the Phoenix of RISE title [17’12]
