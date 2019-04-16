RISE announces two more matches and iPPV info for Luminous on May 17

RISE has announced two more matches for their May 17, 2019 return to Southern California as well as details on their iPPV stream.

Yesterday, the promotion announced via their Twitter account that Mercedes Martinez will be taking on Madison Rayne and Shotzi Blackheart will be facing Miranda Alize. It was also announced the event will be available for purchase on iPPV via Fite.tv.

Here is the promotion’s press release:

Two major matches have just been signed for RISE – LUMINOUS May 17 in Los Angeles! We can also confirm that LUMINOUS will be available on iPPV via FITE.tv!

We first saw them collide in an opening round matchup of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. May 17, LUMINOUS will see a return match between former Phoenix of RISE Champion, “The Latina Sensation” Mercedes Martinez and “The Queen Bee” Madison Rayne! These two revered veterans of the ring surely represent Today’s Best.

Mercedes has not spoken to RISE Management since her loss of The Phoenix of RISE Championship to Kylie Rae at LEGENDARY. We have only received correspondence from her agent to confirm match and travel details. We truly do not know what to make of the lack of communication, but it is most certainly unsettling.

Madison returns to RISE in her first appearance since INSANITY’s Queen vs. Queen match. Rayne lost a very competitive match to Jinny. But, if there’s one thing we know about Madison Rayne, it is that she will continue to evolve, not dwell on actions from the past to strive for relevance in 2019.

And in a showcase of Tomorrow’s Brightest, “The Ballsy Badass” Shotzi Blackheart will take on “SUPERSTAR” Miranda Alize.

At LEGENDARY, did we finally see the emotional breaking point of Shotzi? Shotzi launched a full on attack on Delilah Doom with a chair, then blocked a poison mist attack and ran off “The Demon Assassin” Rosemary with the weapon. Blackheart has been through a great deal at the hands of Rosemary and her friend turned foe in Delilah. With Shotzi effectively throwing that match in a deliberate disqualification, what could that mean for her opponent May 17?

The self-professed “SUPERSTAR” Miranda Alize showed her true colors at the conclusion of LEGENDARY. After her best friend and Wily Smilies tag team partner Kylie Rae defeated Mercedes Martinez in a grueling No Ropes, Submission Only match for The Phoenix of RISE, Miranda entered the ring, seemingly to celebrate. Then, with one cutter, became the most hated woman in Chicago. With Miranda snapping to a point of having to be pulled off by Mercedes Martinez, this match with the recent behaviors of both her and Shotzi, this match has quite high tensions already!

Los Angeles fans, tickets are still available for LUMINOUS and can be ordered at risedtwa.ticketleap.com.

And for those who cannot be with us in person, we hope to have pre-order information up very soon on FITE.tv!