Chaos Column Recap of The RISE / AWS Weekend

The RISE / AWS Weekend Shows

American Legion Post #335, South Gate

RISE 2: “Ascent” (1/27/17)

As Steve mentioned, there were about 150-200 people that came to this all-women’s show. Although I had hoped more people would be drawn by the relatively cheap ticket prices and the appearances made by some of the finest women in wrestling today, this was still a good number. Steve gave his thoughts on the RISE matches, so here’s my thoughts from what I saw on my side of the hall:

1 – Desi De Rata v. Jewels Malone

As Steve mentioned in his article, the match was fairly even, and a decent opener. I wasn’t sure where Jewels got hurt in the match. In all likelihood, it came from being held head-over-heels for quite a long time, before Desi dropped down to her knees to complete the Modified Tombstone Piledriver, or the whiplash from the bump.

2 – Sage Sin v. Allie Kat

Steve is pretty much right in his observance of the match, and that’s not unexpected. I did like the few things that Allie showed, when she was on the offensive, but Sage was on the offensive most of the time. Sage rolling an evasive maneuver into the Code Red was neat.

3 – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Rosemary v. Samara

Samara should learn something from being in the ring with someone like Rosemary, even if she was “intimidated” by her presence. Steve forgot to mention that Rosemary set Samara up w/ a Poison Mist, before hitting that Modified F5 for the pin.

4 – Saraya Knight v. a gauntlet of opponents

I didn’t hear exactly what one of the fans said that got Saraya pissed off, but she got right in front of him, and had some choice words for him. She one-shotted her first opponent–who was never introduced, made short work of Layna Rosario, and then really went medieval on Kikyo, capping it with a DDT for the pin.

5 – Raze v. Hawlee Layne

Short, but effectiv, as Steve mentioned. Raze was on the offensive for most of the match, capping it with the Soul Eater for the pin.

6 – SHIMMER Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez (w/ Nicole Savoy) v. Shotzi Blackheart

This was definitely where the intensity really picked up. The only matches I saw that involved Mercedes, was when she was doing battle w/ Yuzuki Aikawa at Stardom way back in 2011, and the brutal ladder match she had at WSU a few years back. I wasn’t sure initially how well Shotzi would match up with a highly decorated wrestler, but she really held her ground, and made Mercedes earn the pin w/ a Fisherwoman’s Suplex or Muscle Buster.