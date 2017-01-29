LWP 28th January 2017 Results

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu
January 28th 2017
North Hills, Ca
Atómico & Príncipe Indú def The Sky Divers (Dragon Fly & Pequeño Tigre)
Adrian Quest, Ty Rey & Dicky Mier def Blood Eagle, Laberinto & Fidel Bravo.
Cobra Azteca & Dark Lobo def Zodiacal y Alimaña.
“The Warlord of Weird” Sinn Bodhi & “The Demon King” Funny Bone def Jesús (Aaron Aguilara) & “The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel.
Último Dragón, Durango Kid, “The Guardian” Lestat & Legacy def Shamu Jr., Dr. Maldad, Steve Pain, and Psychohisteria.
Black Puma & Pequeño Shamu def Classicus Shadow & León Blanco.
Sexy Chino, Jay Baker & “Rocket Boy” D’Marco Wilson def “Sour” Donnie Suárez, “Charming” Biagio Crescenzo & Super Natural.
Credit courtesy of LWP
