Additional Talent and First Matches Announced for RISE 8 on June 29

RISE has announced additional talent, along with the first two matches for their June 29, 2018 event in South Gate. The event, titled RISE 8 – Outback, which will be part the third RISE and AWS double-shot weekend, will see the Southern California debuts of several wrestlers.

Announced so far for RISE 8 – Outback are Kimber Lee, Mia Yim, The Worst Best Friends (Madison Eagles and Nicole Matthews), Wily Smilies (Kylie Rae and Miranda Alize), Andrew Everett, Phoenix of RISE Champion Delilah Doom, Heart of SHIMMER Champion Shazza McKenzie, Shotzi Blackheart, Britt Baker, Fight for Evers (Taya Valkyrie and Rachael Ellering), The Killer Baes (Laura James and Heather Monroe), and Team Blue Nation (Charli Evans and Jessica Troy). The promotion has also stated there will be more talent announcements to come.

The first two matches announced for the show are Mia Yim facing Andrew Everett and The Worst Best Friends versus Wily Smilies. That weekend will see Mia Yim’s first matches in Southern California since October 2015 (she will also be appearing on the June 28 Bar Wrestling show). The Worst Best Friends’ Madison Eagles and Wylie Smilies’ Miradna Alize will be making their California debuts. Eagles is a former two time SHIMMER Champion and was ranked number one in 2011 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 50 Females list. Alize took part in WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic where she was defeated in the first round by Rhea Ripley.

Also making their Southern California debuts that weekend will be Kimber Lee, Rachael Ellering, and Charli Evans. Kimber Lee was recently released from her WWE contract where she wrestled in NXT as Abbey Laith. She took part in WWE’s Mae Young Classic where she made it to the quarter finals before being defeated by Mercedes Martinez. Rachael Ellering also took part in the Mae Young Classic under the name Rachael Evers where she was defeated in the second round by Abbey Laith. Charli Evans is from New South Wales, Australia and currently wrestles out of England.

RISE 8 – Outback will be part of a double-shot weekend with AWS running the next night with their fifth women’s tournament. Both events will once again be held at American Legion post #335 in South Gate, CA. Tickets are on sale now at pipeline.ecwid.com.