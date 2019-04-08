Gail Kim to appear at RISE’s Luminous on May 17 in South Gate

On April 7, RISE Wrestling announced that Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer and former WWE and Impact Champion Gail Kim will be making a rare Southern California appearance at their May 17 event, Luminous, in South Gate. Luminous will mark Kim’s first appearance on a pro-wrestling show in Southern California since 2013.

The last time Kim, who is retired from in-ring competition (though she is scheduled for one more match later this month), appeared on any pro-wrestling event in Southern California was at TNA’s Bound for Glory on October 20, 2013, in San Diego. Her last pro-wrestling appearance in the Los Angeles area was on Monday Night Raw on August 16, 2010.

In addition to appearing on Luminous, Kim will be facilitating a seminar for wrestlers prior to the event.

We’ve been listening, Los Angeles fans, and we know you’ve been waiting for this! @gailkimITSME will be with us for LUMINOUS May 17 in South Gate! She will also be facilitating our Seminar, more info on the way soon! Tickets: https://t.co/fdmVwaETlV pic.twitter.com/UPPsVHXqwx — RISE Wrestling (@RISEdtwa) April 7, 2019

Zoe Lucas will be defending her newly won Phoenix of RISE Championship in her Southern California debut against Aerial Monroe at Luminous as well. Lucas, who wrestles out of Portsmouth, England, defeated Kylie Rae for the title at RISE Wrestling’s Legendary on March 29, 2019. Lucas is also the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

At RISE Wrestling’s Legendary last month, Rosemary accompanied Paradise Lost (Dust and Raven’s Ash) to the ring during their Guardians of RISE Tag-Team Championship match against Killer Death Machines (Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh). That lead Cherry Bomb (Allie in Impact Wrestling and recent AEW signee), who has a long history with Rosemary, came out and chased Rosemary off, leading to the Killer Death Machines capturing the titles. In South Gate, Cherry Bomb and Rosemary will meet in the second steel cage match in RISE Wrestling’s history. The prior steel cage match in the promotion’s history took place on December 1, 2017, in South Gate, when Delilah Doom defeated Rosemary.

The aforementioned Paradise Lost will get a rematch for the Guardians of RISE Tag Team Championship against Killer Death Machines at Luminous, however, the match will not be taking place in South Gate. The two teams will be meeting in a Dayton Dungeon Match from an anonymous Ohio compound and will be streamed.

Other matches taking announced for Luminous are Ruby Raze versus Big Mama and the 2nd Annual BAEVivor Series Match with the Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James) plus two more wrestlers facing Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo) plus two more wrestlers. Mercedes Martinez, Miranda Alize, Shotzi Blackheart, Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, and Nicole Savoy are all scheduled to appear as well.

Here is the card lineup so far:

Zoe Lucas (c) vs. Aerial Monroe for the Phoenix of RISE Championship

Cherry Bomb vs. Rosemary in a steel cage match

Killer Death Machines (c) vs. Paradise Lost in a Dayton Dungeon match (not taking place in South Gate)

Ruby Raze vs. Big Mama

2nd Annual BAEVivor Series Match: Killer Baes plus 2 more wrestlers vs. Team Sea Stars plus 2 more wrestlers

Luminous will be RISE Wrestling’s fourth event to take place in Southern California, and will once again be part of a double-shot weekend with AWS, who will be holding Ladies Night #3 the next night. Both events will be taking place at American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. Bell time for Luminous is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for Luminous are on sale now and range from $60.00 to $20.00. Streaming options have not yet been announced.