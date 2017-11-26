RISE 6 – BRUTALITY and RISE 6.5 – THROTTLE on Fan-Cam iPPV!

We have completed our tests, and many thanks to the fans who participated and offered their feedback. We can now confirm we will be offering both RISE 6 – BRUTALITY and RISE 6.5 – THROTTLE on iPPV, shot from a Fan-Cam Perspective!

“This is something we’ve wanted from day one. The time and circumstances seem right to try. Not only can our worldwide fans join us LIVE as these amazing matches are happening, but it is a bit of a nod to the days of tape-traders. Those who wanted to see some of the best wrestling in the world before the days of the internet, often times the Fan-Cam shots were the only way to acquire it. I am a big fan of bringing that idea back, and I am hoping there are fans who feel the same,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

These particular streams will be available LIVE only, Fan-Cam perspective and offered without commentary. We will still have a multi-camera shoot that will be edited and produced by Smart Mark Video, available as DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download shortly after the weekend has concluded.

And RISE 6 and RISE 6.5 are available for purchase now at rise-wrestling.com/ippv! RISE 6 is $8 until Wednesday, November 29, then $10 after. RISE 6.5 is $6 until Wednesday, November 29, then $8 after.

RISE 6 – BRUTALITY Goes Live Friday, December 1 at 8 PM Pacific.

RISE 6.5 – THROTTLE Goes Live Saturday, December 2 at 2 PM Pacific. This feed will have intermittent interruptions to broadcast. Matches will take place between Podcast segments for Madusa’s Full Throttle LIVE. Keep your eyes to our Social Media @RISEdtwa and we will inform when matches are set to begin and resume.

And we are currently working out details and pricing for our partners at AWS Promotions to bring their event Again, No Presents for Christmas as well! AWS will feature many of the top female talents from RISE and SHIMMER, some of the West Coast’s best male talent and a Women’s Battle Royal featuring many talents from our RISE 6 Seminar and beyond.

No matter where you are in the world, we cannot wait to bring you RISE and AWS LIVE on iPPV!