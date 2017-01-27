Navigation

RISE 2 ASCENT – 27 January 2017 – Quick Results

Angel Dust defeated Delilah Doom to retain the Phoenix of RISE title at January 27th’s RISE 2 ASCENT in South Gate. Click for full results.

RISE
RISE 2 ASCENT
January 27, 2017
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA

Desi De Rata over Jewels Malone [5’20]

Sage Sin over Allie Kat [6’14]

Rosemary over Samara [7’21]

Saraya Knight over Kikyo [3’40]

Ruby Raze over Hawley Layne [6’04]

Mercedes Martinez over Shotzi Blackheart  [13’27]

Brit Baker over Chelsea Green [13’51]

Angel Dust over Delilah Doom to retain the Phoenix of RISE title [11’38]

