RISE 2 ASCENT – 27 January 2017 – Quick Results

RISE
RISE 2 ASCENT
January 27, 2017
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Desi De Rata over Jewels Malone [5’20]
Sage Sin over Allie Kat [6’14]
Rosemary over Samara [7’21]
Saraya Knight over Kikyo [3’40]
Ruby Raze over Hawley Layne [6’04]
Mercedes Martinez over Shotzi Blackheart [13’27]
Brit Baker over Chelsea Green [13’51]
Angel Dust over Delilah Doom to retain the Phoenix of RISE title [11’38]
