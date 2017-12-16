Lineup announced for Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After! on January 18, 2018

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for their first show of 2018, Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After!, on January 18th in Baldwin Park. The show will feature the Southern California return of former WWE superstar Billy Gunn and the Southern California debuts of The Carnies (Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy).

Billy Gunn last appeared in Southern California at last July’s New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special in The USA when he unsuccessfully challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Intercontinental Title. Prior to that, the last time he wrestled in the area was in February 2014 at a Smackdown taping in Ontario while he was with the WWE. The last time he wrestled on an independent show in the area was January 28, 2012 for Wrestlereunion in Los Angeles

The Carnies, who were formerly known as Team IOU, is a tag-team that wrestles out of Tennessee. They have wrestled throughout the Eastern United States and have held the NWA Southern Tag-Team Championship, Proving Ground Pro Tag Team Championship, and won the 2015 Full Impact Pro Six Man Showcase with Jake Dirden, among other titles.

The show will also feature the Southern California return of Team Tremendous (Dan Barry and Bill Carr), who last wrestled in the region at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Threemendous IV on July 24, 2015. Joey Janela and Penelope Ford will be making their debuts for the promotion as well.

Also scheduled to appear are World’s Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae and Joey Ryan), Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie, Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, Scorpio Sky, B-Boy, Delilah Doom, Eli Everfly, Brody King, LuchaSaurus, Killer Baes (Laura James and Heather Monroe), Hot Young Briley, and PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas).

Bar Wrestling was founded earlier this year by Joey Ryan and the promotion held their first show on June 8, 2017. They have run monthly since. The shows feature a standing room only, concert type atmosphere with a full bar. December 14th’s Bar Wrestling 7: A Christmas Story featured former child actor Macaulay Culkin interfering in the main event by using similar traps to those he used in the hit Home Alone films.

Bar Wrestling 8: Happily Ever After! will be held at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA with a scheduled bell time of 9:00 pm. Presale tickets are on sale now for $20.00 and the price of tickets goes up to $30.00 at the door.