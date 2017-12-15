MPW – 15 December 2017 – Quick Results

Brendan Divine defeated Danny Divine via DQ in a Millennium Cup Series match in the main event of MPW’s December 15th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 15, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Malkor over Andrew Mercer
Roadblock over Auntie Hydie
Millennium Cup Series
Mikey O’Shea over Dan Josephs
-Mikey O’Shea earns 2 points.
Duke Bennett over Drew Evrist
Bulletproof over Ray Rosas in a non title match
Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine over Danny Divine by DQ.
-Brendan Divine earns 1 point.
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Che Cabrera – 2-0-1 – 3 pts.
Danny Divine – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Brendan Divine – 1-0-1 – 2 pts.
Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-2-0 – 0 pts.
Pool B
Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts.
Ray Rosas – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Mikey O’Shea – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Daniel Moon – 0-0-1 – 1 pt.
