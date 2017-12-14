Bar Wrestling – 14 December 2017 – Results

The World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae) teamed with Santa Claus to defeat the team of H.A.T.E (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) and Hornswoggle in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s December 14th show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

A Christmas Special

December 14, 2017

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Scorpio Sky over Hot Young Briley via Ace of Spades.

Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) over Delilah Doom & Solo Darling via double-team facebuster on Doom.

Eli Drake over JTG via Air Raid Crash.

Taya Valkyrie over Raisha Saeed (Melissa Anderson) via roll-up.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over Super Panda & Luchasaurus via spinning DDT.

Brian Cage over Ethan Page via discus lariat.

World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice LeRae) & Santa Claus (Dick Justice) over H.A.T.E (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) & Hornswoggle.