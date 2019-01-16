The Elite make surprise appearance at tonight’s Bar Wrestling 28 in Los Angeles

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Cody, Brandi Rhodes, and Hangman Adam Page made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I’ve Ever Been To at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. The Elite came out during the show’s main event to lend assistance to SCU.

The main event of Bar Wrestling 28 featured an open challenge by fellow Being the Elite cast members and All Elite Wrestling contracted wrestlers SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky). The open challenge was answered by the RockNES Monsters (Yuma and Kevin Martenson) and Watts. During the match referee Rick Knox was knocked out, then Watts took out the backup referee Jeremy Marcus.

With the refs unconscious, Watts grabbed a steal chair and was about to attack Scorpio Sky when Joey Ryan intervened. Watts attacked Ryan leading to Hangman Page coming out.

After Watts attacked Page, Cody and Brandy Rhodes then appeared and fought with Watts. The RockNES Monsters attacked the Cody and Brandi Rhodes from behind, leading to The Young Bucks joining in the match and superkicking the RockNES Monsters. Watts returned to the ring and took out the Young Bucks, but SCU was able to recover and get the win.

After the match, The Elite along with SCU cut a promo that included the bit from Being the Elite where Scorpio Sky referred to SCU as the Three Musketeers, leading Matt Jackson to pull out a candy bar for him to eat. Cody announced to the crowd that as an executive vice president of AEW they can sign anyone they want, which lead to “Joey Ryan” chants from the crowd. Matt Jackson then claimed that they “would sign Joey but he is under contract to Lucha Underground until 2028,” which lead to the crowd booing. Cody responded that he “just signed the whole audience to AEW,” only to have fire everyone a few minutes later on Brandi Rhodes orders.

Their appearance was first teased earlier today on Twitter when Cody, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson each tweeted part of the sentence “See ya’ in Los Angeles.”. Brandi Rhodes followed it up by tweeting a beer mug emoji.

This was the first appearance at a pro-wrestling event since the members of The Elite took part in a press conference to promote the formation of All Elite Wrestling on January 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. HBO’s Vice News was also present at tonight’s Bar Wrestling event, filming a segment about All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks, Cody, and Hangman Adam Page previously appeared on the March 8, 2018 Bar Wrestling event, when Page showed up to confront Joey Ryan. That confrontation lead to Joey Ryan dick flipping Page, then pouring urine into his mouth. Later on the Being the Elite YouTube series, Page seemingly killed Joey Ryan, leading to Ryan’s return at last September’s All In event in Chicago. Cody also wrestled on Bar Wrestling 1 and 2.

Complete results from the January 16, 2019 Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I’ve Ever Been To are available here. The show is expected to be available for streaming on the Highspots Network within a week.