Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I’ve Ever Been To – 16 January 2019 – Results

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) defeated Watts and RockNES Monsters in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s January 16 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I’ve Ever Been To
January 16, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Ray Rosas over Jungle Boy via flying elbow. [10’59]
Taya Valkyrie over Heather Monroe via submission (crossface). [10’14]
Tyler Bateman over Luchasaurus via Death From Above. [7’40]
Tessa Blanchard & Daga over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) via double knee backbreaker on Everfly by Daga. [12’52]
Brian Cage over PJ Black. [10’02]
SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over Watts & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson). [23’54]
