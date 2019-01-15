SoCal News & Notes 01/15/2019

In today’s SoCal News & Notes we take a look at wrestlers requesting to get out of their Lucha Underground contracts, a WOW Twitter takeover, changes to Baja Stars USA’s anniversary show, NJPW tickets, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Earlier today Ivelisse released a statement on Twitter saying that she is “legally being held hostage” by Lucha Underground. Per her statement, she has been trying to get out of her contract for a year and a half and was told that if she did season four and was still unhappy she would be released. She then stated they are still refusing to release her.

Wrestlers were told prior to season four that if they requested a release they would be granted one. Some wrestlers such as Jeff Cobb, Jack Evans, Angelico, and Shane Strickland did ask for their release prior to season four and were written out of the show. At least four wrestlers aside from Ivelisse have asked for their release since season four filmed, and all have either been flat-out told no or have been given a run-around. The only exception has been Marty Elias who had a workplace issue with another employee.

John Hennigan is also no longer under a Lucha Underground contract, though he wasn’t under a seven season deal as a lot of the other talent. His contract had expired after season three and only worked season four under a one season extension.

We’ve been told that the seven season contracts a lot of the talent signed give Lucha Underground nine months from the date of the last airing to re-up the wrestlers for another season. That means the company will have to announce something by August if they plan on running another season or risk losing most of any remaining talent.

Here is Ivelisse’s complete statement:

l’ve done everything in my power to avoid having to do this but.. at this point I literally have no other choice.. For a bit over 1 1/2 [years] now l’ve been battling LU to grant me my release. They convinced me to do S4 under the promise that I’d be released after the season concluded and was still unhappy. They currently are still refusing to do so despite having been told numerous times that they would. This has caused me an unbearable amount of grief for so long now, I really have no words to describe and don’t know what else to do.. being legally held hostage while Pro Wrestling is booming is a matter not to be taken lightly, especially coming from someone who has dedicated their life to their work, its everything to me. I am at my wits end, so at this point, regardless what happens from here on out, at the very least my story is told.

—

Current PCW Ultra Champion Shane Strickland, who wrestled in Lucha Underground as Killshot, was one of the wrestlers who did get out of their contract. Today he tweeted that he is “Officially a free agent again.” He is currently taking independent wrestling bookings through April.

—

In a last bit of Lucha Underground news, they have finally released DVDs (though not Blu-Rays for some reason) of the first three seasons of the show. It is available for purchase on Lucha Underground’s website.

—

Abilene Maverick (Barbi Hayden), Stephy Slays, and Samantha Smart are going to live tweet the premiere of WOW Women of Wrestling on AXS TV on January 18. They will each be on their own accounts at @wow_abilene, @wow_stephanie, and @wow_samsmart and will be delivering commentary and insight on the episode. Fans can tweet along using #ASKaSuperhero.

—

The Baja Stars USA third anniversary show on February 16 will have some major changes to the card. The main event of Mortiz vs. Pagano vs. Psycho Clown is off and Pagano and Psycho Clown are off the show completely. The new main event will be Bandido and Flamita versus Mortiz and Puma King. Mariachi Loco versus Lil’ Cholo has also been added to the show. The Danny Limelight versus Sammy Guevara match for the Baja Stars Cruiserweight title will now be the semi-main event.

—

Additional tickets have been put on sale for the January 30 New Japan Pro Wrestling New Beginning in USA event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The initial allotment of tickets sold out in about 20 minutes, however as of press time there are still tickets available for the event.

—

FIST Combat has made changes once again to its King of SoCal tournament. Ryan Kidd will be replacing Royce Isaacs in the semi-finals on January 17.

—

The 2018 Southern California pro-wrestling year end awards will be announced on January 22.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events:

1/16:

Bar Wrestling 28: The Best City I’ve Ever Been To! in Los Angeles, CA

1/17:

FIST Combat in La Mesa, CA

1/18:

MPW in Moorpark, CA

PWG presents Hand of Doom in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

PCW Ultra presents A2K19 in Wilmington, CA

1/19:

Destination 6 in Barstow, CA

Atlas Wrestling in El Cajon, CA (Free Event)

Alpha Omega Wrestling in Twentynine Palms, CA

Ground Zero: Reloaded in Imperial Beach, CA

1/20:

Planet Lucha in Santa Maria, CA

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood in Port Hueneme, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Huntington Park, CA

Lucha Libre Independiente in Los Angeles, CA

Alpha Omega Wrestling in Victorville, CA

Level Up Pro Wrestling School Student Showcase #3 in La Mesa, CA