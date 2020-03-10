Bar Wrestling announces lineup for April 8 and April 9

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineups for their double-shot events on April 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA and April 9, 2020, in Pomona, CA. The events are named in homage to the 1990s Disney cartoon Darkwing Duck, with April 8’s event titled The Terror that Flaps in the Night and April 9’s event titled Let’s Get Dangerous.

Gangrel, the former leader of The Brood in WWE, is scheduled to appear at both events. This will be his first time at Bar Wrestling since the promotion’s fifth event on October 12, 20017, when he was defeated by Willie Mack.

Danhausen and WARHORSE will be making their Bar Wrestling debuts on April 8. This will be the California debut for Danhausen. WARHORSE made his Southern California debut for Suburban Fight on February 28, but Bar Wrestling’s event will be the first time he has wrestled in a ring in the area.

Scheduled to appear at both events are Gangrel, WARHORSE, Danhausen, Taya Valkyrie, Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star), RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK), DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom), Joey Ryan, Adrian Quest, Chris Bey, Heather Monroe, Ray Rosas, Andy Brown, and WATTS.

Florida’s Anna Diaz will also be making her West Coast and Bar Wrestling debuts at the events.

The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) will only be appearing on night one and Dom Kubrick and Zicky Dice will only be at night two.

Unlike the Darkwing Duck episode Hot Spells, where Darkwing Duck fought the devil and Disney has refused to rebroadcast the episode, release it on DVD, or Disney+, both events will stream on the Highspots Network about a week after taking place.

The Terror that Flaps in the Night will be taking place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA on April 8, 2020. Tickets are $25.00 for presale and are available now. Ticket prices go up to $40.00 at the door.

Let’s Get Dangerous will be Bar Wrestling’s second event at The Glass House in Pomona, CA and will be taking place on April 9, 2020. Tickets are $25.00 and are on sale now.

Both events start at 9:00 p.m.