Bar Wrestling – 11 March 2020 – Results

Bar Wrestling
Mamba
March 11, 2020
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido).
Joey Ryan over Ray Rosas.
B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Jamie Senegal & Alex Ocean.
Taya Valkyrie over Andy Brown.
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Miranda Alize over Douglas James & DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom).
Willie Mack over Chris Bey.
