Bar Wrestling – 12 October 2017 – Quick Results

The team of Tyler Bateman, Funnybone, Sinn Bodhi, Sage Sin, and Nurse Ratchet defeated Hot Young Briley, Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) and H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) in a Survivor Series style elimination match in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s October 12th show in Baldwin Park. Sage sin was the last survivor, last eliminating Hot Young Briley. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 5: This is Halloween
October 12, 2017
American Legion Hall Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Rey Fenix over Rocky Romero via Sit Out Tombstone Piledriver
Taya Valkyrie over Super Pand via Double Chickenwing Sitout Facebuster
Brian Cage over Luchasaurus via Discus Lariat
Rosemary & Abyss over World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice LeRae) via Red Wedding on Joey Ryan from Rosemary
Willie Mack over Gangrel via Stunner
Tyler Bateman, Funnybone, Sinn Bodhi, Sage Sin, & Nurse Ratchet over Hot Young Briley, Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) & H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) in a elimination match
–Elimination order:
1) Ray Rosas p. Funnybone
2) Laura James p. Nurse Ratchet
3) Sinn Bodhi & Sage Sin p. both Heather Monroe & Laura James
4) Hot Young Briley p. Sinn Bodhi
5) Tyler Bateman p. Ray Rosas
6) Peter Avalon p. Tyler Bateman
7) Sage Sin p. Peter Avalon
8) Sage Sin p. Hot Young Briley
